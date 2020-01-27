Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 12,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,438. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

