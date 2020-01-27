Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 2,271,860 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,923,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intelsat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after buying an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 101.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.