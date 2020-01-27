Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $66.65. 8,206,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

