Integumen (LON:SKIN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02), 2,122,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,971% from the average session volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Integumen Company Profile (LON:SKIN)

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

