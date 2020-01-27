Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 483,392 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483,392 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Resonant were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RESN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,003 shares of company stock valued at $321,844. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 259,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Resonant Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.