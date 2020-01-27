Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 27,922 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

IEV stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. 219,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,422. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

