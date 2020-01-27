Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000.

VHT stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $191.23. 251,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

