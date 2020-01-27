Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $303,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $309.45. 2,235,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

