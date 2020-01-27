Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $219,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.79. 1,907,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $158.99 and a 12 month high of $316.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

