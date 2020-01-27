Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 348 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,433.90. 1,709,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,386.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

