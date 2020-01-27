Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 50,667 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WSFS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 163,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

