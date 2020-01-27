Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

