Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 423 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $22,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,205. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after acquiring an additional 342,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,562,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

