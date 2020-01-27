Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells 16,167 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 461,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

