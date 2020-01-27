Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells 16,167 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 461,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
