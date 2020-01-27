Ink Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,097.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $233,726.00 and $38,097.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

