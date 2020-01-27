Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.88 on Friday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

