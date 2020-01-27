Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 1,123,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

