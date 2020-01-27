Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Critical Analysis

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Co.(MI) 23.61% 13.71% 1.34% Marlin Business Services 17.19% 12.32% 2.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Marlin Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 2.48 $46.44 million $2.00 10.83 Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 1.90 $24.98 million $2.04 10.27

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Co.(MI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats Marlin Business Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

