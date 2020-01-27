Ignis Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $20.68 million and $1.93 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bittrex, Coinbit, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.