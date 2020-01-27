IG Gold Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $4,417.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.03426676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00199143 BTC.

999 (999) traded 204.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00074903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035696 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

