Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ICON stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

