IBM (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,998,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IBM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

