HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Up 240.9% in January

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on HVBC. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of HVBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

