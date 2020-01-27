Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.48 and its 200-day moving average is $232.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

