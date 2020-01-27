Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $406.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $321.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.31.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $356.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.