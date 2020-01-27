Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 859,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.