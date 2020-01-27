HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $180.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.39 million. HubSpot posted sales of $144.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $669.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $670.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $826.86 million, with estimates ranging from $815.76 million to $834.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 478,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,505. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

