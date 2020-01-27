Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

