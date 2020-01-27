Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,217,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1093 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

