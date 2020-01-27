Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.