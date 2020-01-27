Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $116.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $118.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

