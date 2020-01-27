Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Insider Sells $419,602.68 in Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBMD. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

