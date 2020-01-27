Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.53.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 238,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.96. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

