Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,913 shares of company stock valued at $16,017,870 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

