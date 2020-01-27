Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.54. 2,491,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

