Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.21. 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

