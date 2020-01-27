Hills Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.46. 222,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $136.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

