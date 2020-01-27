Hills Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.70. 419,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.14. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

