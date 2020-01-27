Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 777 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

AGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.41. 2,068,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,165. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $194.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.