Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 460 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after buying an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.