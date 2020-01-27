Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,274. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

