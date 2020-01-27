Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 145 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 23.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 36.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $214.56. 6,230,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a market cap of $611.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

