Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 595 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

