Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.916-707.058 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.04 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $109.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

