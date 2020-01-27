HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

