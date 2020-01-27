HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Mplx stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. 1,176,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.34%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

