HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

