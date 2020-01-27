HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,053 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.24. 1,606,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.