HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 4,354,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,311,678. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.