HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,043 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $63,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 2,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.34. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Avista news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

